Freedom fighter certificates of 8,000 govt employees under question
The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs is currently verifying the freedom fighter certificates and submitted information of individuals who secured government employment under the freedom fighter quota.
According to sources, the verification process has so far identified at least 8,000 cases where the certificates and information appear questionable.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, a reliable official of the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, stated that discrepancies have emerged in the information provided by approximately 7 to 8 individuals out of every 100 cases reviewed.
Following the July mass uprising, the interim government formed on 8 August 2024 announced that it would take action against individuals employed in government service using fraudulent freedom fighter certificates.
Faruk-e-Azam assumed responsibility as the adviser to the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs on 14 August and, the following day, declared measures against such fraudulent claims.
However, the interim government has not yet completed the verification process.
On 14 March, Israt Chowdhury, secretary of the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, told Prothom Alo that inconsistencies and errors had appeared in the information submitted by individuals employed under the freedom fighter quota across various ministries and divisions.
The ministry has requested them to resubmit accurate information, which has contributed to the delay.
She stated that the primary verification of the list has been completed and that monitoring is currently underway.
She added that limited manpower within the ministry has also delayed the finalisation of the list.
Responding to a question about whether there had been any attempt to protect colleagues, the secretary said, “This is absolutely incorrect. The delay is due to the workload involved in preparing the list.”
According to a report by BBC Bangla, the freedom fighter quota in government employment in Bangladesh has existed since 1972.
In 1997, the Awami League government included the children of freedom fighters within the quota.
In 2011, grandchildren of freedom fighters also came under the quota system. The quota for freedom fighters most recently stood at 30 per cent. The quota system, including the freedom fighter quota, was abolished following the July movement.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, a reliable official of the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, stated that discrepancies have emerged in the information provided by approximately 7 to 8 individuals out of every 100 cases reviewed.
Number of employees appointed under the freedom fighter quota
During the tenure of the interim government, the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs sent letters to 57 ministries, as well as the Election Commission, the Anti-Corruption Commission, and the Public Service Commission.
The letters included a template requesting detailed information, such as the name and designation of individuals appointed under the freedom fighter quota, their relationship with the freedom fighter, MIS (database) number, inclusion in the Indian list and Lal Muktibarta, and gazette records.
Following these requests, ministries and divisions began submitting the required information.
After completing the initial verification, authorities found that a total of 90,527 individuals—both cadre and non-cadre—had secured employment under the freedom fighter quota.
Notably, the total number of government employees in Bangladesh stands at approximately 1.4 million (14 lakh).
Sources within the ministry indicate that many individuals failed to provide accurate information, while discrepancies appeared in others’ submissions.
Information received from 38 ministries and divisions was found to be incomplete. Subsequently, the ministry requested additional information from 769 individuals, which it later received.
The ministry has now completed the preliminary verification of all 90,527 cases and has moved to the monitoring stage.
Whenever the government moves to publish the names of those employed under the freedom fighter quota with fraudulent certificates, lobbying will begin. As a result, this list may never see the light of day.AKM Abdul Awal Mazumder, former secretary and former rector of the Bangladesh Public Administration Training Centre
Monitoring of 67,000 employees has already been completed, while the remaining cases may require an additional two to three months.
No official has agreed to disclose how many individuals among those already monitored have submitted incorrect certificates or information.
Sources further stated that the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs will prepare a list of individuals who obtained employment using fraudulent certificates and send it to the respective ministries.
The ministry itself does not have the authority to dismiss these employees; the relevant ministries may take action as deemed appropriate.
Reports of individuals securing government employment by submitting fraudulent freedom fighter certificates have surfaced in the media at various times.
Kamal Hossain, for example, sat for the 35th BCS examination using a false certificate and secured a position in the Administration Cadre under the freedom fighter quota for children of freedom fighters. He served as the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Nachol in Chapainawabganj.
In December 2025, authorities uncovered the forgery, and the Ministry of Public Administration subsequently designated him as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD).
Kamal Hossain is currently in prison following a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
According to the allegations against him, Kamal Hossain falsely claimed that his paternal uncle, freedom fighter Ahsan Habib, and his aunt Sanowara Khatun were his parents, instead of his biological parents, Md Abul Kashem and Habiya Khatun, in order to gain admission to university and secure employment under the freedom fighter quota.
On 22 January 2014, Prothom Alo published a report stating that five then-serving secretaries had obtained freedom fighter certificates despite not being freedom fighters.
They were the then health secretary Niaz Uddin Mia, the then secretary of the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs KH Masud Siddiqui (who had been made OSD at the time), the then secretary of the Public Service Commission (PSC) AKM Amir Hossain, former Secretary to the prime minister’s office Molla Wahiduzzaman (who was then serving as chairman of the Privatisation Commission with the status of a state minister), and the then joint secretary (OSD) of the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, Abul Kashem Talukder. Following an investigation, the authorities cancelled their certificates.
According to the allegations, Kamal Hossain falsely claimed that his paternal uncle, freedom fighter Ahsan Habib, and his aunt Sanowara Khatun were his parents, instead of his biological parents, Md Abul Kashem and Habiya Khatun, in order to gain admission to university and secure employment under the freedom fighter quota.
“Perhaps will never see the light”
During the tenure of the interim government, the Jatiyo Muktijoddha Council (JAMUKA) held a total of 12 meetings. In these meetings, it cancelled the freedom fighter certificates of 396 individuals.
Relevant stakeholders have stated that it is essential to verify whether any family members of these 396 individuals secured government employment using those certificates.
The government could have taken action against them if it had chosen to do so; however, it did not. In some cases, although authorities cancelled certificates, individuals later regained them through court orders.
Former secretary and former rector of the Bangladesh Public Administration Training Centre, AKM Abdul Awal Mazumder, told Prothom Alo that no political government has shown transparency in publishing the names of individuals who secured employment under the freedom fighter quota using fraudulent certificates.
He stated, “Whenever the government moves to publish the names of those employed under the freedom fighter quota with fraudulent certificates, lobbying will begin. As a result, this list may never see the light of day.”
Abdul Awal Mazumder further remarked that the state cannot continue to function indefinitely through inconsistencies and compromises. For the sake of transparency, he emphasised that the list should be published.