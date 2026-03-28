Freedom fighter certificates of 8,000 govt employees under question

Following the July mass uprising, the interim government formed on 8 August 2024 announced that it would take action against individuals employed in government service using fraudulent freedom fighter certificates.

Faruk-e-Azam assumed responsibility as the adviser to the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs on 14 August and, the following day, declared measures against such fraudulent claims.

However, the interim government has not yet completed the verification process.

On 14 March, Israt Chowdhury, secretary of the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, told Prothom Alo that inconsistencies and errors had appeared in the information submitted by individuals employed under the freedom fighter quota across various ministries and divisions.

The ministry has requested them to resubmit accurate information, which has contributed to the delay.

She stated that the primary verification of the list has been completed and that monitoring is currently underway.

She added that limited manpower within the ministry has also delayed the finalisation of the list.

Responding to a question about whether there had been any attempt to protect colleagues, the secretary said, “This is absolutely incorrect. The delay is due to the workload involved in preparing the list.”