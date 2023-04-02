Don’t mix journalism with crime, propaganda: Information Minister

Presided over by DRU president Mursalin Nomani, general secretary Moinul Hasan Sohel gave the welcome address. DRU vice president Dipu Sarwar and incumbent and formers executive committee members as well as general members of the journalists’ body joined the function.

Speaking about the arrest of a Prothom Alo journalist, the information minister said, “Trying to lure a 10-year-old boy with Taka 10 to tell something against the independence and sovereignty in front of the National Memorial on Independence Day and publishing comments in the name of that boy even if he doesn’t say anything goes not only against the ethics of journalism in Bangladesh, but also against the rules of journalism around the world.”

In the report, the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) has been clearly violated and the country’s independence and sovereignty have been ridiculed, he said, adding, “The case has been filed as these crimes have been committed. I request you not to mix up journalism with it. However, we are observing so that no one is harassed.”