Bangladeshi expatriates in Middle East spend Eid in fear

Fear dominates the minds of Bangladeshi expatriates in the Middle East during this Eid of joy. They have to watch missiles and drones flying overhead, living in constant fear of where the next strike might occur.

The conflict began after the United States and Israel attacked Iran on 28 February. Other Middle Eastern countries have also been affected by retaliatory strikes. Amidst this, Muslims in the Middle East will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, the largest religious festival for Muslims, on Friday.

More than 5 million Bangladeshis reside in the war-affected countries of the Middle East, working in various sectors for their livelihood. In the midst of the conflict, several Bangladeshis have been killed in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE, and Iraq. Those who remain live with a constant fear of death. This Eid, away from family and friends, lacks the colours of celebration and is filled with anxiety.

Kabir (pseudonym), an expatriate in Qatar, mentioned that he is going to spend a unique Eid this time. He works as an accountant in a bank in the city of Al Shahaniya and has been in the Middle Eastern country for seven years.

Informing about the heightened security in the country due to the war, he said, "There's no festive mood this Eid. The police visit my workplace frequently, issuing us warnings. They have also provided detailed instructions on how to quickly relocate to safety with customers in case of an alert or alarm at the bank."