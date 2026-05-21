NSU trustee faces serious allegations; notice issued amid instability

Serious allegations have been raised against a member of the Board of Trustees of North South University (NSU). An atmosphere of instability has been created at one of the country’s top private universities over allegations of unethical activities.

The accused member has been asked to refrain from entering the campus and participating in university activities until the investigation is completed. Later, there are also allegations that he threatened other board members, including the chairman.

According to sources concerned, the trustee facing allegations is Mohammad Shahjahan. A guardian submitted a written complaint to the University Grants Commission (UGC) alleging that Mohammad Shahjahan was involved in activities such as forming unethical relationships by offering job, promotion and financial assistance incentives, as well as admission-related irregularities.

After receiving the complaint, the UGC on 14 May instructed the university authorities to investigate the matter and take action.