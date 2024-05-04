BB move to restrict journalists will encourage bank looters: NOAB president
Newspapers Owners Association (NOAB) president AK Azad criticized the Bangladesh Bank’s move to restrict entry of journalists at its office without permission.
He said this move to hinder journalists would encourage the bank looters.
Azad made this comment while speaking at a discussion marking the World Press Freedom Day 2024. Editor's Council organised the meeting at the National Press Club today.
The NOAB president said corruption is increasing in public and private organisations of the country. Lack of coordination among ministries is leading to lack of accountability. But the journalists face harassment while reporting on these issues.
The NOAB president said corruption is increasing in public and private organisations of the country. Lack of coordination among ministries is leading to lack of accountability. But the journalists face harassment while reporting on these issues. The recent move by Bangladesh Bank came at a juncture when the banking sector of the country is undergoing a challenging time. The central bank’s decision can only encourage the bank looters. NOAB and the Editor's Council have issued statements against the decision.
AK Azad said there are nine laws in the country that directly or indirectly hinders freedom of press while three more such laws are on the cards. If the amendment of the press council act is added, the number of such coercive laws reaches 13.
He said that none from the media was allowed to see the draft of the press council act’s amendment despite repeated attempts by journalist leaders.
Regarding various challenges journalists face while working at grassroots level, AK Azad said two journalists of national daily Samakal—Goutam Das from Faridpur and Abdul Hakim from Sirajganj’s Shahjadpur—were killed for their professional duty. A journalist who works in environmental issues faces at least 13 cases. According to Ain O Salish Kendra, a total of 290 journalists were tortured in 2023. A journalist named Golam Rabbani was killed by a union parishad chairman in Jamalpur.
We want to ask if journalism is a crime?AK Azad, president, NOAB
Referring to cases filed under the now defunct Digital Security Act, AK Azad questioned, “We want to ask if journalism is a crime?”
Editor’s Council’s president and The Daily Star’s editor Mahfuz Anam presided over the meeting.
Bhorer Kagoj editor and National Press Club’s general secretary Shyamol Dutta, Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association’s chief executive Rizwana Hasan, Dhaka Tribune editor Jafar Sobhan and Desh Rupantor’s acting editor Mostafa Mamun, among others spoke at the event.
Editor’s Council’s general secretary and Bonik Barta editor Dewan Hanif Mahmud conducted the meeting.
Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman, Inqilab editor AMM Bahauddin and other journalists were present at the meeting.