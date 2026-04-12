Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury granted bail in Lalbagh Police Station case

A court has granted bail to former Speaker of the National Parliament Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in a case filed with Lalbagh Police Station in the capital over allegations of violence, vandalism, and attempted murder during the mass uprising.

Last Tuesday, the court rejected the remand plea in this case and ordered that Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury be sent to jail.

Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury was arrested early Tuesday morning from a residence in Dhanmondi by the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

Today, Sunday, following a petition from the defence, the court of Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Zakir Hossain granted her bail.

Chief Public Prosecutor of the Dhaka Metropolitan Court, Omar Faruk Faruqui, said the court granted interim bail to the accused on a bond of Tk 50,000 until submission of the police report in the case.