Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury granted bail in Lalbagh Police Station case
A court has granted bail to former Speaker of the National Parliament Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in a case filed with Lalbagh Police Station in the capital over allegations of violence, vandalism, and attempted murder during the mass uprising.
Last Tuesday, the court rejected the remand plea in this case and ordered that Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury be sent to jail.
Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury was arrested early Tuesday morning from a residence in Dhanmondi by the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).
Today, Sunday, following a petition from the defence, the court of Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Zakir Hossain granted her bail.
Chief Public Prosecutor of the Dhaka Metropolitan Court, Omar Faruk Faruqui, said the court granted interim bail to the accused on a bond of Tk 50,000 until submission of the police report in the case.
Lawyers Nazia Kabir, ABM Hamidul Misbah, and Imrul Qaiser filed the bail petition on behalf of Shirin Sharmin. The prosecution opposed the bail. After hearing both sides, the court granted bail.
Defence lawyer Nazia Kabir said, “We sought bail considering Shirin Sharmin’s health condition and her clean image. The court was satisfied with our arguments and granted bail.”
Another lawyer, ABM Hamidul Misbah, said, “So far, we are not aware of her being arrested in any other case, nor is there any record. In that case, we are hopeful she will remain on bail.”
Public prosecutor Omar Faruk Faruqui said, “We opposed the bail, arguing that the case is under investigation. If the accused is granted bail, it may hamper the investigation. The court granted bail after hearing both sides.”
According to DB sources, on 18 July 2024, as part of the quota reform movement, unarmed students and citizens were holding a peaceful procession in the Azimpur Government Colony area of Lalbagh. At that time, police and unidentified Awami League activists allegedly opened fire using local and foreign firearms to suppress the movement. Protester Md Ashraful Fahim was shot in his left eye, head, and various parts of his body. He filed the case with Lalbagh Police Station on 17 July last year.
In the case, Ashraful alleged that, on the instructions of Awami League President and then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and under the planning and direction of Biplob Barua, Obaidul Quader, and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, police members and unidentified individuals opened fire on unarmed students and citizens. In this case, Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury is listed as accused number three.
Information shows that Shirin Sharmin is facing six cases, including a murder case, related to incidents during the mass uprising.
Of these, final reports have already been submitted in three cases, while the remaining three are under investigation, according to DB.