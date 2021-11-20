We must invest more in children

Md. Mamun, Age 17, Dhaka

Our country’s per capita income is increasing. But has there been any fundamental or practical change in the sectors that affect the development of children? What role can the conventional education system play in empowering children to become competent, efficient, technology-savvy and logical human beings?

Unfortunately, the current levels of investment for children’s education, health or technology in Bangladesh is very low compared to neighbouring countries in South Asia. Therefore, to stay competitive in the current age, there is no alternative to investing more in their skill development.