We want Rohingya repatriation from this year: Momen

Not a single Rohingya has been repatriated since the influx of refugees into Bangladesh three and a half year ago. Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen wants to start Rohingya repatriation this year, he told the newspersons at his office in Dhaka on Sunday.

Abdul Momen said, “Rohingya repatriation is a big challenge for us. We want to start the repatriation this year. I’ve sent a letter to Myanmar’s Minister for the Office of the State Counsellor, Kyaw Tint Swe, on 1 January wishing him New Year. I said, let us begin the repatriation process this year.”

Referring to Myanmar’s promise about Rohingya repatriation, Momen told Tint Swe, “You have giving us you word on taking back Rohingyas, ensuring their safety and an environment conducive to repatriation. But no progress has been made. For that, political will is essential.”

He said that they expected Myanmar to keep their word in the New Year, adding if he didn’t take them back there would be a risk of instability.

Replying to a query, the foreign minister said, besides China, Bangladesh also wants cooperation from Japan on repatriation issues.

The minister said, “Japan has big investment in Myanmar. So we have requested them to hold talks with Myanmar. Japan assured us that they will.”