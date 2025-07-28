Election preparations underway: 150,000 police to be trained

The government has taken initiative to strengthen coordination among law enforcement agencies as part of its extensive security preparations ahead of the upcoming general elections.

A total of 150,000 police personnel will be given special election-related training in phases from September to November.

The decision was taken in a top level meeting on law and order, preventing disinformation and administrative preparations for the upcoming polls at the state guest house Jamuna today, Monday.

Several other major decisions also came up from the meeting presided over by chief adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus.

Chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam and deputy press secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder briefed the newspersons after the meeting.