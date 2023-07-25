Amendments in Digital Security Act will make you happy: Law minister

The draft of the amended Digital Security Act (DSA) will be tabled in the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) in September, said law minister Anisul Huq.
The proposed amendments will make newspersons happy, he remarked on Tuesday.
The law minister said this to newspersons after a meeting with the European Union’s special representative for human rights, Eamon Gilmore, at his secretariat office in afternoon.
The EU delegation at the meeting expressed its concern over the implementation of the Digital Security Act.
Anisul Huq said a decision has been taken to amend the Digital Security Act. He, however, did not say anything about the amendments to be made.
When asked, the law minister said, “You will have to wait a bit for this (amendment). Your concern is very important to the government. I can say this much, you all will be pleased for the amendments that are going to be brought in the Digital Security Act.”