Bangladesh

Country enters week-long Eid vacation

BSS
Dhaka
People are leaving Dhaka for their village home to celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitr with their near and dear ones. The photo is taken from Jatrabari, Dhaka on 17 March 2026Sazid Hossain

A weeklong holiday began from today, Tuesday, as the country gears up to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest religious festival of the Muslim community.

Millions of people have already started leaving major cities, including the capital, to celebrate the festival with their families and near and dear ones in their home.

Monday (16 March) was the last working day before Eid.

People are leaving Dhaka for their village home to celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitr with their near and dear ones. The photo is taken from Jatrabari, Dhaka on 17 March 2026
Sazid Hossain

Subject to moon sighting, Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to be celebrated in the country on 20 or 21 March.

People are leaving Dhaka for their village home to celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitr with their near and dear ones. The photo is taken from Jatrabari, Dhaka on 17 March 2026
Sazid Hossain

The government has also declared 18 March a holiday to ensure that people travelling home for Eid do not face disruption, making Monday the final working day for government officials and employees before the festival.

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