Country enters week-long Eid vacation
A weeklong holiday began from today, Tuesday, as the country gears up to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest religious festival of the Muslim community.
Millions of people have already started leaving major cities, including the capital, to celebrate the festival with their families and near and dear ones in their home.
Monday (16 March) was the last working day before Eid.
Subject to moon sighting, Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to be celebrated in the country on 20 or 21 March.
The government has also declared 18 March a holiday to ensure that people travelling home for Eid do not face disruption, making Monday the final working day for government officials and employees before the festival.