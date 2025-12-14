Bangladesh tops labour market in Malaysia, setbacks remain

Malaysia is one of the top five destinations for Bangladesh’s manpower exports and a major source of remittance income. At one time, Indonesians made up the largest share of foreign workers in the country; that position has now been taken over by Bangladeshis.

Alongside those with valid documents, a significant number of Bangladeshis are residing in Malaysia illegally. Such migrants are frequently detained in operations conducted by the country’s Immigration Department. This has created fear and discomfort even among Bangladeshis who are living there legally. These findings emerged during a recent visit to the country.

According to Malaysian media reports, 182 Bangladeshis were arrested in November alone. Earlier, in September, 377 people were detained in a single operation. In almost all operations carried out by the Malaysian Immigration Department, Bangladeshis are among those arrested. Those detained are later deported.

A Bangladeshi holding a senior position at a Malaysian technology company, speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, said, “You will find Bangladeshis everywhere. Perhaps half of them are undocumented. Because of this, those of us who have been living here legally with our families for a long time feel embarrassed. We even face questions at the workplace. Yet, if workers could be sent legally with proper training, much more income could have been earned.”