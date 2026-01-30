Bangladesh elected UN Peacebuilding Commission vice-chair
Bangladesh has been elected as the vice-chair of the UN Peacebuilding Commission (PBC) for the year 2026.
The election of the five-member bureau of the PBC was held at the UN Headquarters in New York on Thursday, according to a message received in Dhaka today, Friday morning.
Bangladesh assumed charge as vice-chair during the first PBC meeting of its 20th session after a brief ceremony.
In a statement, the Bangladesh delegation thanked members of the Commission for reposing their trust and confidence in Bangladesh for this important responsibility and reiterated its commitment to the UN's peacebuilding efforts and activities as well as its future plans of action.
The members of the commission during its first meeting of the 20th session elected Morocco as chair while Germany, Brazil, Croatia and Bangladesh were elected as vice-chairs.
On this occasion, on behalf of the secretary-general, president of the UN General Assembly and Chef de Cabinet were present and delivered statements emphasising the role of the PBC.
The Peacebuilding Commission is an intergovernmental advisory body that supports peace efforts in conflict-affected countries.
The Commission is composed of 31 member states, elected from the General Assembly, the Security Council, the Economic and Social Council and the leading troop- and financial- contributing countries to the United Nations system.
Bangladesh has been a member of the Commission since its inception in 2005 and had earlier served the Commission as chair in 2012 and 2022 as vice-chair in 2013 and 2023.