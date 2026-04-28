840,000 deaths a year linked to psychosocial risks at work

More than 840,000 people die each year from health conditions linked to psychosocial risks, such as long working hours, job insecurity, and workplace harassment, according to a new global report by the International Labour Organization (ILO).

These work-related psychosocial risks are mainly associated with cardiovascular diseases and mental disorders, including suicide.

The report also finds that these risks account for nearly 45 million disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) lost annually, reflecting years of healthy life lost due to illness, disability, or premature death, and are estimated to result in economic losses equivalent to 1.37 per cent of global GDP each year.