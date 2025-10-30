'Shapla Kali' added to the EC's list of symbols

The Jatiya Nagorik Party (NCP) had been insisting on the inclusion of the Shapla symbol. However, the Election Commission (EC) had so far stated that the symbol could not be allotted as it was not on their official list.

Today, Thursday, with the publication of the EC’s new list of symbols, ‘Shapla Kali’ (waterlily bud) has been added.

A related notification, signed by EC Secretary Akhtar Ahmed, was issued today. It includes the list of symbols for registered political parties and independent candidates. Several symbols, including Shapla Kali, have been added and removed in this update.