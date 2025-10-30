'Shapla Kali' added to the EC's list of symbols
The Jatiya Nagorik Party (NCP) had been insisting on the inclusion of the Shapla symbol. However, the Election Commission (EC) had so far stated that the symbol could not be allotted as it was not on their official list.
Today, Thursday, with the publication of the EC’s new list of symbols, ‘Shapla Kali’ (waterlily bud) has been added.
A related notification, signed by EC Secretary Akhtar Ahmed, was issued today. It includes the list of symbols for registered political parties and independent candidates. Several symbols, including Shapla Kali, have been added and removed in this update.
On 24 September, the Election Commission (EC) issued its most recent notification, reserving 115 symbols, but the Shapla Kali symbol was not included.
The Jatiya Nagorik Party (NCP), formed a few months ago by students and young leaders who had led movements against the previous Awami League government, was considered a registrable party by the EC after review. Since then, the party’s leaders had been demanding allocation of the Shapla symbol.
The EC, including Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin, had repeatedly stated the party could not receive the symbol. On 23 September, EC Secretary Akhtar Ahmed, at a briefing, told journalists: “NCP will not get the Shapla symbol because it is not on the schedule of 115 symbols we have prepared.”
However, on the following Monday, NCP’s northern chief organiser, Sarjis Alam, said there was no question of denying the symbol: “Since there is no legal barrier, we will claim the Shapla from our side.”
Today, in the EC’s newly published list of symbols, the ‘Shapla Kali’ symbol has been added.