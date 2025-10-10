Bangladesh High Commission, SEWA jointly host annual SEWA Bazaar in New Delhi

The Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA), in collaboration with the High Commission of Bangladesh in New Delhi, inaugurated the annual SEWA Bazaar on Friday at the Maitree Hall of the High Commission premises.

The three-day event, open to the public from 10–12 October, showcases a vibrant collection of regional crafts created by women artisans from across India. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore and purchase handcrafted products that reflect the diversity and creativity of India’s rich artisan traditions.