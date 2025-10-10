Bangladesh High Commission, SEWA jointly host annual SEWA Bazaar in New Delhi
The Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA), in collaboration with the High Commission of Bangladesh in New Delhi, inaugurated the annual SEWA Bazaar on Friday at the Maitree Hall of the High Commission premises.
The three-day event, open to the public from 10–12 October, showcases a vibrant collection of regional crafts created by women artisans from across India. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore and purchase handcrafted products that reflect the diversity and creativity of India’s rich artisan traditions.
This marks the first-ever partnership between the High Commission of Bangladesh and SEWA—an Indian trade union founded in 1972 by Ela Bhatt to empower self-employed women in the informal sector through collective organization, access to finance, social security, and cooperative enterprise development.
Originating from India’s Textile Labour Association, SEWA has grown into a nationwide movement with over 3.2 million members across 18 states, committed to promoting women’s economic independence through its core principles of voice, visibility, and viability.
Speaking at the inauguration, M Riaz Hamidullah, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India, commended SEWA’s efforts, saying, “The women artisans of SEWA are not just selling products—they are sharing stories of resilience and inspiration. The Bangladesh High Commission is proud to partner in such a remarkable initiative.”
Anuradha Kumra, Chief Adviser of The Kunj—an initiative of India’s Ministry of Textiles that celebrates craftsmanship—praised SEWA’s work in sustaining traditional creativity among women. “SEWA keeps alive the spirit of craftsmanship while celebrating the diversity of the Indian subcontinent during this festive season,” she noted.
Sharing her personal journey, Sakhi Ahir, a SEWA member from Gujarat, described how she became financially independent through SEWA Bazaar: “From a small village near the Pakistan border, I have been able to earn and support my family by selling my handmade products through SEWA.”
The inauguration ceremony was attended by envoys and diplomats from various embassies and high commissions, as well as members of Delhi’s civil society, who lauded the initiative for strengthening regional cooperation and celebrating women-led entrepreneurship.