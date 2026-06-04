People contracting B3, an older measles variant

Children and adults in Bangladesh are contracting an older strain of measles.

Scientists and researchers have confirmed the strain after conducting genetic sequencing of the virus at two of the country's leading laboratories. They say that the disease did not originate from outside the country.

The government's National Polio, Measles and Rubella Laboratory under the Institute of Public Health and the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) both carried out genetic analyses of the measles virus.

The two laboratories reached identical conclusions. Their findings show that people in Bangladesh are contracting the B3 strain of measles, a variant that has remained active in the country for many years.