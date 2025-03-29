Fire service urges precautions amid earthquake threat
In the wake of a powerful earthquake that has caused widespread devastation in Myanmar, the Fire Service and Civil Defence Directorate has issued a warning for potential tremors in Bangladesh.
In a press release, the fire service has also urged public and relevant stakeholders to take precautionary measures to reduce the impact of possible earthquakes.
The recommended measures include construction of earthquake-resistant buildings, renovation and strengthening of vulnerable buildings, strengthening fire prevention systems, ensuring the safety of utility services, conducting regular earthquake drills and awareness campaigns, displaying emergency contact numbers, training volunteers, and storing essential emergency supplies.