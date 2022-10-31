'My father would believe free-fair polls possible if press freedom exists'

Ted said that in his report his father said that “American support of Islamabad is nothing short of complicity in human and political tragedy of (the then) East Bengal”

In 1972, Edward Kennedy planted a banyan tree at the famous "Bottola" on the Dhaka University campus during his visit to the newly born Bangladesh.

Ted Kennedy said visiting this banyan tree today was very “powerful and emotional” experience to him as he had been heard about the story of the tree in his entire life from his father.

“Today, I felt my father’s presence when I was underneath the tree,” he said emotionally.

Ted said his father planted the banyan tree on the same spot where the Pakistan army blew the old banyan tree in 1971 as the tree was famous for students’ demonstration.

“50 years later, the tree still stands and it is a beacon of resilience and beacon of hope, I think the US-Bangladesh partnership is kind of like this tree,” he said.