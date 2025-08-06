DMP imposes ban on all kind of rallies around Secretariat, Jamuna

The Dhaka Metropolitan police (DMP) has imposed a ban on holding all kinds of gatherings in Bangladesh Secretariat and the Jamuna, the official residence of the chief adviser and the surrounding areas until further order, effective from Friday.

The DMP in a public order signed by its commissioner SM Sazzat Ali imposed the restrictions in pursuance of the powers vested in Section 29 of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Ordinance (Ordinance No. III/76), citing the security to the public and the chief adviser.

According to the order, any kind of meeting, mass gathering, procession, human chain, sit-in strike, procession, has been banned from Friday, (8 August 2025), until further orders, in Bangladesh Secretariat and its adjoining areas and the Jamuna official residence of the chief adviser and the surrounding areas (the area between Hotel Intercontinental Crossing, Kakrail Mosque Crossing, Sambhal, Officers Club Crossing and Mintu Road Crossing).