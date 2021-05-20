Will ensure justice for journalist Rozina: Info minister

Journalist Rozina Islam, arrested under the Official Secrets Act on Monday, will get justice, information minister Hasan Mahmud said on Wednesday.

“I’d request journalists to look at the matter rationally. Since a case has been filed, we’re seeing to it that she (Rozina) gets justice. Have faith in the government. The prime minister and I are determined and cordial to protect the honour of journalists,” he said at an event of Journalist Welfare Trust at Chattogram Press Club’s Bangabandhu Hall.

The 42-year-old Prothom Alo senior reporter, known for unearthing corruption, was kept confined at a room in the secretariat for over five hours before being handed over to police.

She allegedly took photos of documents related to government negotiation to buy Covid-19 vaccine from various sources, according to case documents.

On Tuesday, a Dhaka court sent her to prison after rejecting the police’s five-day remand plea. She is scheduled to appear before the court on Thursday.