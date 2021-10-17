Bangladesh

Chowmuhani violence

Withdraw Noakhali DC, SP immediately: Rana Dasgupta

Staff Correspondent
Noakhali
Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad’s general secretary Rana Dasgupta has demanded immediate withdrawal of deputy commissioner (DC) and Superintendent of Police (SP) of Noakhali for their failure over the incident of attack and vandalism of temples, houses and businesses of minority community at Chowmuhani of Begumganj upazila in Noakhali.

He made the demand after visiting some vandalised temples on Sunday afternoon.

The attacks on Hindu temples and houses were carried out after Jumma prayers on Friday.

“Hindus of the country could not observe Durga Puja festival due to coronavirus situation last year. This year, they hoped to observe the festival with the participation of all irrespective of religion and caste. Such a festive situation was created on the day of Saptami, But what started (attacks) in Cumilla on the day of Ashtami, went on,” Rana Dasgupta said.

He said they were assured by the remarks of prime minister after Cumilla incident that the communal forces would not be spared and thought that no more communal attacks would be carried out. But they were frustrated by the mayhem launched in Chowmuhani and Chattogram the following day.

Rana Dasgupta said they would observe countrywide mass sit-in and mass hunger strike programmes and bring out protest processions from 6 in the morning to 12 in the afternoon on 23 October.

They want to launch more nonstop programmes, he said adding that they might call nationwide hartal in future.

Rana Dasgupta urged the government and administration to take necessary steps so that they do not need to call a hartal.

We urge the government to give compensation to the victims, provide treatment for the wounded people and reconstruct the damaged temples.

"We also want stringent punishment of communal forces responsible for the attack,” Rana Dasgupta said.

Noakhali district Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad’s coordinator Binay Kishore Roy, member secretary Pappu Saha and Chowmuhani puja committee members were also present.

