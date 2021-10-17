Withdraw Noakhali DC, SP immediately: Rana Dasgupta

He said they were assured by the remarks of prime minister after Cumilla incident that the communal forces would not be spared and thought that no more communal attacks would be carried out. But they were frustrated by the mayhem launched in Chowmuhani and Chattogram the following day.
Rana Dasgupta said they would observe countrywide mass sit-in and mass hunger strike programmes and bring out protest processions from 6 in the morning to 12 in the afternoon on 23 October.
They want to launch more nonstop programmes, he said adding that they might call nationwide hartal in future.
Rana Dasgupta urged the government and administration to take necessary steps so that they do not need to call a hartal.
We urge the government to give compensation to the victims, provide treatment for the wounded people and reconstruct the damaged temples.
"We also want stringent punishment of communal forces responsible for the attack,” Rana Dasgupta said.
Noakhali district Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad’s coordinator Binay Kishore Roy, member secretary Pappu Saha and Chowmuhani puja committee members were also present.