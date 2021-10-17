Withdraw Noakhali DC, SP immediately: Rana Dasgupta

Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad’s general secretary Rana Dasgupta has demanded immediate withdrawal of deputy commissioner (DC) and Superintendent of Police (SP) of Noakhali for their failure over the incident of attack and vandalism of temples, houses and businesses of minority community at Chowmuhani of Begumganj upazila in Noakhali.

He made the demand after visiting some vandalised temples on Sunday afternoon.

The attacks on Hindu temples and houses were carried out after Jumma prayers on Friday.

“Hindus of the country could not observe Durga Puja festival due to coronavirus situation last year. This year, they hoped to observe the festival with the participation of all irrespective of religion and caste. Such a festive situation was created on the day of Saptami, But what started (attacks) in Cumilla on the day of Ashtami, went on,” Rana Dasgupta said.