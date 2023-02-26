Momen reiterates proposal for ministerial forum on South-South Cooperation

“I have received very encouraging supports on my proposal from the president of the General Assembly, UN Secretary-General and a number of ministers from the Global South,” Momen said.

The foreign minister also expressed readiness to volunteer in hosting the first meeting of such ministerial forum at a convenient time this year in Bangladesh to start off the process.

Referring to the critical role played by South-South Cooperation for achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and other internationally agreed development commitments, the participating member states in the meeting expressed their deep gratitude to the leadership of Bangladesh for the proposal of the establishment of a ministerial forum.

During the meeting, Cuba, Kenya, Egypt, Rwanda, and Morocco voiced their commitment and whole-hearted support to work closely with Bangladesh in the establishment of the forum very soon.