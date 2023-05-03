US-Bangladesh partnership empowering rural teens to champion improved nutrition

USAID’s feed the future Bangladesh nutrition activity organised a national workshop on empowering adolescents for improved nutrition and wash behaviors on 3 May 2023 at Amari hotel of Eden Ballroom in Dhaka. Feed the future Bangladesh nutrition activity is a USAID-funded project being implemented by Abt Associates Inc., said a press release.

The project’s objective is to improve the nutrition outcomes of rural households, especially children under five years, pregnant and lactating women, and adolescents.

Therefore, the nutrition activity has been facilitating rural secondary schools to empower adolescent girls and boys through life skills development, leadership and advocacy skills, education on gender equity, nutrition, health, and hygiene.