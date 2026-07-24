You will find out: Mirza Fakhrul on speculations of President’s resignation

When asked whether there is any connection between National Parliament Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad cutting short his Thailand visit to return home and President Mohammed Shahabuddin’s possible resignation, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir responded, "You will all find out."

He made the remark while responding to the journalists this morning after attending the opening session of the “Bengal Delta Conference 2026” at Hotel InterContinental in Dhaka.

When asked what BNP thinks regarding the President’s resignation, Mirza Fakhrul said, political comments cannot be made based on newspaper reports.

Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed returned to Dhaka from Bangkok at around 12:15pm today, two days ahead of his scheduled return. He had travelled to Thailand on 19 July for medical treatment.