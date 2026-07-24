You will find out: Mirza Fakhrul on speculations of President’s resignation
When asked whether there is any connection between National Parliament Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad cutting short his Thailand visit to return home and President Mohammed Shahabuddin’s possible resignation, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir responded, "You will all find out."
He made the remark while responding to the journalists this morning after attending the opening session of the “Bengal Delta Conference 2026” at Hotel InterContinental in Dhaka.
When asked what BNP thinks regarding the President’s resignation, Mirza Fakhrul said, political comments cannot be made based on newspaper reports.
Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed returned to Dhaka from Bangkok at around 12:15pm today, two days ahead of his scheduled return. He had travelled to Thailand on 19 July for medical treatment.
The Speaker's early return has fuelled speculation over the president's possible resignation, as under the Constitution the president submits a resignation letter to the Speaker. Furthermore, the Speaker performs the duties of the President until a new President is elected.
The "Bengal Delta Conference 2026" is organised by the Dhaka Institute of Research and Analytics (DIRA). The opening session began in the morning with the national anthem, followed by the screening of a documentary highlighting the conference's central theme, including Bangladesh's geopolitics, global climate change and other evolving challenges. Politicians, diplomats, university academics and researchers were present at the event.
Addressing the opening session as the chief guest, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir paid tribute to those martyred in the 1971 Liberation War and to the students and young people who lost their lives during the 2024 movement to restore democracy. He said the people of Bangladesh have always demonstrated resilience in times of crisis and expressed hope to build a new, democratic, and non-discriminatory Bangladesh where people's standard of living would be further improved.
Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives Minister Mirza Fakhrul said that a new political reality has emerged in Bangladesh through the student-led mass uprising. The country now faces major challenges in economic recovery and establishing political stability, while global instability, including the Russia-Ukraine war and geopolitical rivalries, is also affecting countries like Bangladesh.
Mirza Fakhrul remarked that democracy across the world is facing various challenges. He stated that those who believe in democracy have a responsibility not just to talk about democracy but to practice it, adding that it is possible to overcome challenges through such practice.
The BNP secretary general also said the country is facing a difficult economic reality as a consequence of long-term money laundering and economic mismanagement. However, he noted that Bangladesh is continuing its struggle to turn things around.
He said that the current government is committed to building a just, humane and inclusive society. To this end, initiatives have been taken to ensure the representation of various ethnic minorities and marginalized communities in parliament. Additionally, the government remains committed to strengthening regional cooperation and involving foreign partners in Bangladesh’s economic development.
'Committed to implementing July Charter'
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the recent election has opened the door to new possibilities, adding that the elected government has begun work on political and economic reforms.
He said the July Charter, aimed at constitutional reform, was adopted through consensus among political parties. According to him, the parties that signed the charter are committed to implementing democratic reforms. He added that, in line with its election manifesto, the BNP-led government has initiated major reforms to the country's economy and political structure.
Highlighting Bangladesh's economic challenges, the Local Government Minister said unemployment, weak investment and a fragile banking sector remain key concerns. To address these issues, he said the government has prioritised agriculture and launched farmer-friendly programmes to strengthen the rural economy. He also said changes have been introduced to the tax and tariff structure to encourage industrialisation, adding that these measures have already begun to produce positive economic results.
Call for forward-looking governance
Speaking at the opening session of the conference, Abdullah Jihad, former Vice President of Maldives said that traditional concepts of the global economy, trade, and governance are currently undergoing re-evaluation. In the context of climate risks, volatile capital flows, shifting trade alliances, and the transformation of the global financial structure, it is essential for countries like Bangladesh and the Maldives to build resilient and visionary governance systems. He added that true resilience is built not during moments of crisis but through long-term institutions.
Jihad said between 100,000 and 150,000 Bangladeshi workers are currently employed in the Maldives, making them the country's largest expatriate workforce. He noted that they play a vital role in the Maldives' construction, tourism, fisheries and service sectors. He called for stronger labour-market cooperation between the two countries, lower recruitment costs, an effective regulatory framework and better protection of workers' rights. He also urged deeper economic cooperation among Bangladesh, the Maldives and neighbouring countries by expanding trade, investment and financial connectivity in the Bay of Bengal region.
Referring to the concept of the "politics of care," Jihad said people's welfare must remain at the centre of economic growth and financial policymaking. He stressed that social inclusion, human resource development, education, healthcare and environmental security should be treated as integral components of economic policy. He added that Bangladesh and the Maldives have significant opportunities to collaborate on climate resilience, renewable energy and the sustainable blue economy in response to challenges such as rising sea levels, coastal erosion and extreme weather.
'Bangladesh must build strategic partnerships'
In his welcome speech, Mushtaq Khan, professor of economics at SOAS University of London, said Bangladesh is facing significant economic challenges, including unemployment, inflation and slowing growth. He said the legacy of prolonged authoritarian rule and corruption has also weakened the country's banking and power sectors. The conference will discuss ways to improve the competitiveness of the industrial, services and agricultural sectors by addressing non-performing loans, ineffective contracts and low productivity, he added.
Khan said the global order is passing through a period of profound uncertainty, with the existing international system under mounting pressure. In this context, he said Bangladesh must strengthen its position by forging new partnerships and strategic relationships. He also noted that young people around the world are increasingly demanding change, adding that DIRA aims to connect Bangladesh's experiences and aspirations with this broader global movement.
University of Dhaka Vice-Chancellor Professor ABM Obaidul Islam said Bangladesh must prioritise knowledge-based policymaking and build strong democratic institutions amid global conflict, economic uncertainty, climate challenges and rapid technological change. He stressed the need for effective collaboration among universities, industry and policymakers, arguing that reliance on cheap labour or imported technology alone will not be enough to meet future challenges.
Instead, he said Bangladesh must develop its capacity to generate knowledge through research, innovation and technologies suited to local realities. He also emphasised the importance of ensuring justice, accountability and human values in the country's development process.
The conference was organised by the Dhaka-based research institute DIRA, which focuses on knowledge and intellectual advancement in the Bengal Delta. The institute's work centres on understanding the evolving dynamics of Bangladesh's society, politics, economy and culture within regional and global contexts.