PDB seeks more fuel oil for power generation

Amid the gas shortage, the government is looking to increase its reliance on furnace-oil-fired power plants to make up for the shortfall in electricity generation. It has planned to generate an average of around 4,000 megawatts of electricity a day from these plants in September.

To facilitate this, the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) has sought 204,100 tonnes of furnace oil from the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC).

The oil has been requested on an urgent basis for 53 public and private power plants. Together, these plants have a generation capacity of 5,538 megawatts.

BPC sources, however, said meeting such a large demand would not be easy. During the first five days of September, BPC sold 31,902 tonnes of furnace oil across all sectors.

At the end of 5 September, its available stock stood at 14,751 tonnes. Another 100,000 tonnes is expected to be imported during the rest of the month, while 25,000 tonnes is expected from local sources.

This means that, under the current plan, the total amount of furnace oil available for supply throughout September would be around 171,653 tonnes. BPDB’s demand alone, excluding demand from industries and other sectors, is 32,447 tonnes higher than that.

Industries are buying additional furnace oil because of the gas shortage, causing sales of the fuel to rise sharply. During the first five days of September, average daily sales stood at 6,380 tonnes, compared with 2,177 tonnes during the same period last year. In other words, sales have almost tripled.