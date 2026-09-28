Without amendments, Cyber Security Act could turn Bangladesh into large prison: Matiur Rahman Chowdhury

Leading media figures have stressed the need for further amendments to the draft of the proposed Cyber Security Act.

Expressing concerns over possible misuse, they have demanded protection for the media while amending the law.

They also called for the formation of a media commission to address these issues concerning the media and resolve them through the commission.

Matiur Rahman Chowdhury, editor-in-chief of the daily Manab Zamin, said, “I believe that if this law is passed without amendments, Bangladesh will turn into a large prison.”