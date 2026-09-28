Without amendments, Cyber Security Act could turn Bangladesh into large prison: Matiur Rahman Chowdhury
Leading media figures have stressed the need for further amendments to the draft of the proposed Cyber Security Act.
Expressing concerns over possible misuse, they have demanded protection for the media while amending the law.
They also called for the formation of a media commission to address these issues concerning the media and resolve them through the commission.
Matiur Rahman Chowdhury, editor-in-chief of the daily Manab Zamin, said, “I believe that if this law is passed without amendments, Bangladesh will turn into a large prison.”
The government held its second consultation meeting with stakeholders from print and electronic media at the Secretariat today, Monday, to review the draft of the widely discussed and criticised ‘Cyber Security (Amendment) Act, 2026’.
Matiur Rahman Chowdhury made the remarks at a briefing after the meeting.
Editor of The Daily Star Mahfuz Anam, Association of Television Channel Owners (ATCO) Secretary General and Ekushey Television Chairman Abdus Salam, and National Press Club President Hasan Hafiz also spoke at the briefing.
Earlier, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed presented the government’s position on the issue to journalists. Several government ministers, state ministers, secretaries and leading media figures were present at the meeting.