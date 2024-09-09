Chief adviser's special envoy Lutfey Siddiqi arrives Dhaka

He said, "In order to foster inward investments, nurture a programme of relationships with foreign investors at the highest level, promote what we offer, and help shape our economic reform agenda from that perspective, I need to do a lot of listening."

Siddiqi said he is looking forward to engaging with a lot of people in the next few weeks to listen to their views and brainstorm some ideas.

"Beyond economic diplomacy with the private sector and in economic forums, I will also be speaking to my fellow advisers to see if I can assist with any of their priorities, utilising my international network," he said.

The special envoy said it is wonderful to be part of the team and have the opportunity to play mid-fielder, striker or defender when it comes to international affairs, depending on what the team needs at any point in time.