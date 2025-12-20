Anisul Islam’s ancestral home attacked, torched by masked assailants armed with weapons

The ancestral home of Anisul Islam Mahmud, president of the National Democratic Front (NDF) and chairman of a faction of the Jatiya Party, was vandalised and set on fire.

The incident occurred around midnight on Friday in the Gumanmardan area of Hathazari upazila in Chattogram.

According to eyewitnesses and police sources, between 50 and 60 individuals arrived in cars and microbuses and barged into Anisul Islam’s residence.

Neither he nor any members of his family were present at the house that time. The attackers were armed, carried sticks and wore masks.