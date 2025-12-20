Anisul Islam’s ancestral home attacked, torched by masked assailants armed with weapons
The ancestral home of Anisul Islam Mahmud, president of the National Democratic Front (NDF) and chairman of a faction of the Jatiya Party, was vandalised and set on fire.
The incident occurred around midnight on Friday in the Gumanmardan area of Hathazari upazila in Chattogram.
According to eyewitnesses and police sources, between 50 and 60 individuals arrived in cars and microbuses and barged into Anisul Islam’s residence.
Neither he nor any members of his family were present at the house that time. The attackers were armed, carried sticks and wore masks.
The assailants entered Anisul Islam Mahmud’s house and began vandalising it, ransacking household furniture. At one point, they set the house on fire.
A car parked in front of the house was also burned. After the attackers left, local residents came forward to extinguish the fire. Fire service personnel also reached the scene.
Additional superintendent of police (Hathazari circle) in Chattogram, Kazi Md Tareq Aziz told Prothom Alo that an incident of vandalism and arson had taken place at Anisul Islam Mahmud’s house.
He said that police went to the scene immediately upon receiving the information and that the matter is under investigation.