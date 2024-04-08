National moon sighting committee will hold meeting tomorrow
A meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee will be held tomorrow, Monday to fix the date of holy Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest religious festival of the Muslims.
The meeting will be held at 6.30 pm at the conference room of the Islamic Foundation (IF) at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, according to an official release today.
Religious Affairs Minister M Faridul Huq Khan will preside over the meeting.
The meeting will review the information of the sighting of the moon in the month of Shawwal in the Arabic year of 1445 and fix the date for the celebration of the Eid-ul-Fitr.
People have been requested to contact 02-223381725,02-41050912, 02-41050916 and 02-41050917 telephone numbers and 02-223383397 and 02-9555951 fax numbers, if the holy Shawal month moon is sighted anywhere in the sky of Bangladesh.
The Islamic Foundation has requested people to inform deputy commissioner or upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) of the concerned district or upazila over the following telephone and fax numbers if they see Shawal month moon anywhere in Bangladesh sky.