National moon sighting committee will hold meeting tomorrow

A meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee will be held tomorrow, Monday to fix the date of holy Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest religious festival of the Muslims.

The meeting will be held at 6.30 pm at the conference room of the Islamic Foundation (IF) at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, according to an official release today.

Religious Affairs Minister M Faridul Huq Khan will preside over the meeting.

The meeting will review the information of the sighting of the moon in the month of Shawwal in the Arabic year of 1445 and fix the date for the celebration of the Eid-ul-Fitr.