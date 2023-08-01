US to send pre-assessment election monitoring team in October: Peter Haas

The US will send a pre-assessment election monitoring team to evaluate the situation ahead of the national election in Bangladesh.
US ambassador Peter Haas briefed newsmen about this after holding a meeting with CEC Kazi Habibul Awal at the Nirbachan Bhaban (Election Building) on Tuesday.
The US ambassador reached the election commission to hold a meeting with CEC at around 11:00am.
Election commissioners Md Ahsan Habib Khan and election commission secretary Md Jahangir Alam were present at the meeting.
After the meeting, Peter Haas told newsmen that he informed the CEC that the US will send a pre-assessment election monitoring team in October.
The team comprises experts from National Democratic Institute and International Republican Institute. They are experienced in election observation and preparation.