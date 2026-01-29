Safeguarding heritage and reviving craft: A key dialogue on Tangail weaving

The traditional ownership of Tangail handloom weaving, its UNESCO recognition, and the future potential of the craft were central themes of a high-level dialogue held in Dhaka.

Weavers, researchers, policymakers and entrepreneurs emphasised the urgent need for legal protection and coordinated policy support to preserve this heritage industry.

Organised by the Bangladesh National Commission for UNESCO (BNCU), the dialogue titled “Tangail Weaving: Ownership of Heritage and the Potential of the Craft Industry” took place on Wednesday at the conference hall of the International Mother Language Institute in Segunbagicha, Dhaka.

Professor Dr CR Abrar, chairman of BNCU and adviser on Education, attended the event as the chief guest. The special guest was Rehana Parveen, secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Division and Secretary General of BNCU.