Safeguarding heritage and reviving craft: A key dialogue on Tangail weaving
The traditional ownership of Tangail handloom weaving, its UNESCO recognition, and the future potential of the craft were central themes of a high-level dialogue held in Dhaka.
Weavers, researchers, policymakers and entrepreneurs emphasised the urgent need for legal protection and coordinated policy support to preserve this heritage industry.
Organised by the Bangladesh National Commission for UNESCO (BNCU), the dialogue titled “Tangail Weaving: Ownership of Heritage and the Potential of the Craft Industry” took place on Wednesday at the conference hall of the International Mother Language Institute in Segunbagicha, Dhaka.
Professor Dr CR Abrar, chairman of BNCU and adviser on Education, attended the event as the chief guest. The special guest was Rehana Parveen, secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Division and Secretary General of BNCU.
The keynote paper was presented by professor Dr Masud Imran of the Department of Archaeology at Jahangirnagar University.
Participants included representatives of the Tangail weaving community, heritage experts and researchers, patrons of arts and crafts, entrepreneurs engaged in branding Tangail sarees, young fashion designers, legal experts, and representatives from government, non-government, autonomous bodies, and development partner organisations.
Heritage, technology, and the GI Debate
In his keynote presentation, professor Masud Imran analysed the historical origins of Tangail weaving, its technological weaving techniques, and the recent debate surrounding Geographical Indication (GI) status, particularly in the context of UNESCO’s recognition of Tangail weaving as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.
He noted that Tangail weaving is not merely an economic sector; rather, it represents a finely woven expression of Bangladesh’s enduring cultural soul.
According to him, both UNESCO recognition and the GI debate highlight the necessity of legal awareness and proactive measures to safeguard ownership of cultural heritage.
Highlighting the socio-economic challenges faced by marginal weaving communities, he also emphasised the potential for reviving the industry through modern marketing strategies and supportive policy interventions.
Legal and policy recommendations
The keynote paper proposed several important recommendations for protecting Bangladesh’s cultural heritage, including:
Enactment of a dedicated Intangible Cultural Heritage Act
Introduction of a Living Human Treasure system
Digitalization of the national heritage inventory
Inclusion of heritage history and narratives in educational curricula
Alignment with intellectual property laws
Mandatory Heritage Impact Assessment in urban development planning
Call for coordinated action
In his address, CR Abrar underscored the importance of coordinated policies and collective efforts in the regeneration of heritage.
He recalled the significant role played by the National Museum under the Ministry of Cultural Affairs and officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in securing UNESCO recognition for Tangail weaving.
He also expressed agreement with the proposal put forward by Barrister Sarwat Siraj Shukla to establish a “Lawyers’ Pool” to support GI protection for traditional products and industries across Bangladesh, including Tangail.
He urged the organisers to submit the consolidated recommendations from the dialogue to the relevant policymaking authorities.
Commitment to integrating heritage into education
Describing the dialogue as highly engaging and impactful, Rehana Parveen stated that bringing all stakeholders onto a single platform was a major success of the initiative.
She assured that, in line with the recommendations presented, her ministry would take necessary steps to incorporate heritage education into the national curriculum.
Speakers and participants
Other speakers at the dialogue included weaving community leaders Raghunath Basak and Neelkamal Basak; Monira Emdad of Tangail Saree Kutir; Luba Nahid Chowdhury of Bengal Foundation; Abu Ahmed Siddiqui (NDC), chairman of the Bangladesh Handloom Board; S M Arshad Imam, registrar of Copyright; Asma Ferdousi, keeper of the Bangladesh National Museum; Kizzi Tahnin, head of Culture Program at the UNESCO Dhaka Office; Sheikh Saifur Rahman, heritage textile researcher, journalists and executive committee member of the Bangladesh National Crafts Council and Rokeya Ahmed Purna Fashion designer.
Representatives from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Industries, Commerce, and Cultural Affairs, along with other relevant government agencies, were present and took part in the discussion as well.