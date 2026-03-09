Allegations against 28 journalists found unsubstantiated by PBI

Mustafizur Rahman Chowdhury, an inspector at the PBI Chattogram Metropolitan unit and the investigation officer in the case, told Prothom Alo that investigators issued four notices asking the complainant to appear and provide her statement.

However, she did not provide any information regarding the case. Investigators later visited her residence, where she said she would provide the necessary information, but she did not make further contact.

In addition, investigators could not locate the witnesses whose names and addresses the complainant had listed in the case.

They also found no evidence that could be seized in connection with the allegations.

Hasina Mumtaz, the former principal of Mohara Sayra Khatun Quaderya Girls’ High School and College in Chattogram, filed the case with the court on 4 September 2024.

The court subsequently directed the PBI to conduct an investigation. According to the complaint, journalists concealed the real events during the students’ movement and published fabricated and misleading reports.