Allegations against 28 journalists found unsubstantiated by PBI
The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) has found no evidence supporting the allegations brought against 109 individuals, including 28 journalists from Chattogram and former state minister for Information Mohammad Ali Arafat, in a case accusing them of attempted abduction, assault, and spreading false news.
The PBI submitted its investigation report to the court on 24 February, although the matter became publicly known only yesterday, Sunday.
Mustafizur Rahman Chowdhury, an inspector at the PBI Chattogram Metropolitan unit and the investigation officer in the case, told Prothom Alo that investigators issued four notices asking the complainant to appear and provide her statement.
However, she did not provide any information regarding the case. Investigators later visited her residence, where she said she would provide the necessary information, but she did not make further contact.
In addition, investigators could not locate the witnesses whose names and addresses the complainant had listed in the case.
They also found no evidence that could be seized in connection with the allegations.
Hasina Mumtaz, the former principal of Mohara Sayra Khatun Quaderya Girls’ High School and College in Chattogram, filed the case with the court on 4 September 2024.
The court subsequently directed the PBI to conduct an investigation. According to the complaint, journalists concealed the real events during the students’ movement and published fabricated and misleading reports.
The complaint further alleged that when the complainant was in the New Market area on 4 August, armed activists of the Awami League attacked students and opened fire.
As students attempted to hide in nearby alleys, the journalists allegedly assaulted them and handed them over to leaders of the Awami League.
The complaint also alleged that the journalists deliberately avoided reporting the real incidents and instead published biased reports.
The accused individuals allegedly attempted to abduct the complainant, but she managed to protect herself.
Apart from the former State Minister for Information, the accused include Hasina Mohiuddin, mother of former education minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury and president of the Chattogram Metropolitan unit of the Bangladesh Awami League women’s wing.
The list of accused journalists includes Shuklal Das of Dainik Azadi, Reaz Hyder Chowdhury of Bangladesh Pratidin, Pramol Kanti Dey Komol of Somoy TV, Anupam Shil of Independent Television, Debdulal Bhowmik, general secretary of the Chittagong Press Club, Azhar Mahmud of Bangladesh Pratidin, Tapan Chakraborty of BanglaNews24.com, photographer Ujjwal Kanti Dhar, and BFUJ leader Kazi Mohsin.
Other accused journalists include Ekramul Haque Bulbul of Ekattor TV, Ramen Das Gupta of Sarabangla.net, Mintu Chowdhury and Uttam Sen Gupta of BDNews24.com, Kutub Uddin of Samakal, Runa Ansari of Deepto TV, Rafiqul Bahar of Ekushey TV, Masudul Hoque and Bishwajit Raha of DBC News, Samresh Baiddya of Bhorer Kagoj, and Sowrav Bhattacharya of Cplus.
The case also names Helal Akbar Chowdhury, a leader of the Bangladesh Awami Jubo League, former leader of the Bangladesh Chhatra League Nurul Azim Rony, and other leaders and activists of the organisation.
Additionally, the complaint includes 50 to 60 unidentified individuals as accused.
When contacted, the complainant Hasina Mumtaz told Prothom Alo, “I was at home. My brother went to the PBI office. The police cannot submit a report like this. I will take legal action.”
Police and court sources report that authorities have filed 148 cases so far in Chattogram city and metropolitan areas over casualties related to the July movement.
These cases name 13,027 individuals as accused in the formal complaints. In addition, at least 30,000 unnamed individuals appear as unidentified suspects.
The cases include leaders and activists of the Awami League as well as criminals; however, they also name individuals not involved in politics, including businesspeople and professionals from various occupations.