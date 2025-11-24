Khaleda Zia under close observation at hospital
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Khaleda Zia is under intensive observation at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka.
A source from her medical team said she is experiencing breathing difficulties due to an infection spreading to her heart and lungs, prompting the physicians to keep her under close monitoring.
The party has requested the nation to pray for her speedy recovery.
She was admitted to Evercare Hospital on an emergency basis at 8:00 pm on Sunday after a sudden onset of breathing problems. Her treatment is being supervised by specialist professor Shahabuddin Talukdar.
Professor FM Siddiqui, a member of the medical board treating Khaleda Zia, told journalists on Sunday, “She has a chest infection. She had pre-existing heart issues. The infection has now spread to her heart and lungs, causing severe breathing difficulties. Upon admission, immediate tests were carried out and she was given antibiotics and other necessary medicines.”
Another member of the medical board, speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, said the board convened again today to conduct further tests. Physicians have decided to keep Khaleda Zia under intensive observation for the next 24 hours.
According to BNP sources, Khaleda Zia’s son, Tarique Rahman, and his wife Zubaida Rahman in London are keeping a constant watch on her health. In Dhaka, her younger son, the late Arafat Rahman Koko’s widow, Syeda Shamila Rahman, is staying by her side.
Nearly 80-year-old Khaleda Zia has been suffering from multiple health conditions for years, including liver cirrhosis, kidney complications, heart disease, diabetes, and arthritis.
On 7 January, she travelled to London for advanced treatment. After staying there for 117 days, she returned to Bangladesh on 6 May. Since then, she has had to be admitted to hospital periodically due to various complications.