Khaleda Zia under close observation at hospital

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Khaleda Zia is under intensive observation at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka.

A source from her medical team said she is experiencing breathing difficulties due to an infection spreading to her heart and lungs, prompting the physicians to keep her under close monitoring.

The party has requested the nation to pray for her speedy recovery.

She was admitted to Evercare Hospital on an emergency basis at 8:00 pm on Sunday after a sudden onset of breathing problems. Her treatment is being supervised by specialist professor Shahabuddin Talukdar.