Measles: 8 more children die as total toll reaches 628
Eight more children have died of measles and related symptoms across the country. Among them, seven died with measles symptoms, while one death was confirmed to be from measles.
With this, the total number of deaths from measles and related symptoms in the country has risen to 628. This includes 536 children who died with symptoms and 92 whose deaths were confirmed as measles cases.
This information was revealed in the latest report from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today, Monday. The figures cover the 24-hour period from 8:00 am yesterday, Sunday, to 8:00 am today, Monday.
Of the eight children who died of measles and related symptoms in the last 24 hours, three were from the Dhaka division. Apart from that, one death each was reported from the Chattogram, Rajshahi, Sylhet, Mymensingh, and Rangpur divisions.
In the last 24 hours, the number of suspected measles patients stood at 1,092. During this period, 974 children were admitted to hospital with measles symptoms and 346 of them were in the Dhaka division alone.
This was followed by Chattogram with 221 admissions and Barisal with 134 admissions. Concurrently, 1,194 patients were discharged from hospital after recovering during the same period.
The first measles case in the country was detected on 15 March. According to the latest DGHS report, measles symptoms have been observed in 80,104 people so far, with 65,237 admitted to hospital.
The total number of confirmed measles cases stands at 9,779, while 61,278 patients have been discharged from hospital.