5,500 litres of fuel oil found stored in house, one fined
A mobile court has seized around 5,500 litres of diesel and octane from a house in Senbag upazila of Noakhali. In connection with the incident, a man named Iqbal Bhuiyan was fined Tk 50,000 by the court.
The fuel was recovered on Tuesday afternoon from a house in the Madhya Kadra village of Senbag pourashava. The seized fuel is scheduled to be sold in the local market today (Wednesday).
According to mobile court sources, the recovered fuel includes around 4,000 litres of diesel and 1,500 litres of octane. The drive was conducted by Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Nur Peyara Begum, with assistance from Senbag police station.
The fuel had been stored inside the house in large drums and plastic containers, Nur Peyara Begum told Prothom Alo.
The individual responsible for stockpiling the fuel, identified as Ishtiaq Bhuiyan, was fined Tk 50,000 under the Consumer Rights Protection Act.