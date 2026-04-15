5,500 litres of fuel oil found stored in house, one fined

A mobile court has seized around 5,500 litres of diesel and octane from a house in Senbag upazila of Noakhali. In connection with the incident, a man named Iqbal Bhuiyan was fined Tk 50,000 by the court.

The fuel was recovered on Tuesday afternoon from a house in the Madhya Kadra village of Senbag pourashava. The seized fuel is scheduled to be sold in the local market today (Wednesday).