Khaleda Zia in a 'very critical condition'

The BNP leader further said, “At present, Khaleda Zia is on ventilation support. From CCU to ICU and then ventilation or life support. Beyond all this, I would say that madam is in a very critical condition.”

He also stated that physicians from the United States and the United Kingdom had been involved in Khaleda Zia’s treatment and doctors from China have now also joined. “Everyone is tirelessly trying their best. The rest is in God’s hands,” he said.

Khaleda Zia has been bedridden in hospital for a week. She is suffering from a liver-related crisis, reduced kidney function, breathing difficulties and several other complications simultaneously.

On 23 November, Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital in the capital. Following medical examinations, doctors confirmed an infection in her lungs.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the BNP secretary general said that the BNP chairperson’s physical condition was “extremely critical”.

The following day he stated that she was not in a condition to be taken abroad for advanced medical treatment.