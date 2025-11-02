Chief adviser for integrated development of transport system not affecting environment

Chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus on Sunday called for accelerating the integrated development of roads, railways, airways, and waterways while keeping nature, the environment, and rivers free from negative impacts.

“We must accomplish this task without harming the environment. The river cannot be harmed, the water must be kept calm, and we must remember that water is a great resource for us,” he said.

The chief adviser made the call at an inter-ministerial meeting on the marginal evaluation and strategic planning of the "Central Integrated Multimodal Transport Sector Master Plan of Bangladesh" at the State Guest House Jamuna here, said a press release of chief adviser's press wing in the afternoon.

Noting that the country's transport system is currently in a very chaotic state, Muhammad Yunus said, "If it cannot be brought under discipline soon, the whole system may become a noose around the neck of the economy."