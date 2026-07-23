Hajj registration to begin 27 July
The preliminary registration for the 2027 Hajj will begin from 27 July and the intending pilgrims under both government and private management required to complete the process by 24 September, 2026.
According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Religious Affairs on Wednesday, the primary registration fee has been fixed at Tk 350,000.
The ministry said those who have already completed pre-registration may also complete final registration by paying the full amount of the announced Hajj package during the registration period.
Others will have to pay the remaining package cost and complete final registration by 10 December.
Under the government scheme, intending pilgrims can register by creating an account in the e-Hajj system or through Union Digital Centres, divisional and district offices of the Islamic Foundation, Model Mosques, Baitul Mukarram office and the Hajj Office in Ashkona. Registration will also be available through any enlisted Hajj agency.
The government has announced two Hajj packages this year- Hajj Package-1 and the economical Hajj Package-2. Under the private arrangement, agencies will offer one general package along with up to three additional packages, which will be displayed on the Hajj portal.
During registration, pilgrims will also have to choose their district for Hajj training and vaccination, the type of Hajj and their preferred package.
For government registration, the Tk 350,000 primary registration fee must be deposited into the designated account at any branch of Sonali Bank.
Those registering through private agencies will have to deposit the same amount into the designated bank account of the respective Hajj agency.
The notification said only physically and mentally fit individuals aged 15 years or above will be eligible to perform Hajj.
People suffering from severe heart, lung, liver or kidney failure, neurological or mental illnesses, dementia, those undergoing treatment for active cancer, or those with infectious diseases such as tuberculosis and haemorrhagic fever will not be eligible.
Women in the final two months of pregnancy or those with high-risk pregnancies will also not be issued fitness certificates.
After registration, pilgrims will be required to undergo health examinations at government hospitals or diagnostic centres approved by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and receive the required vaccinations at designated centres. They must also obtain a fitness certificate from the civil surgeon or an authorised physician.
The ministry said prospective pilgrims must first complete mandatory pre-registration by paying Tk 30,000 before primary registration.
For Hajj-related information, applicants may contact the Hajj call centre by dialling 16136.