Hajj registration to begin 27 July

The preliminary registration for the 2027 Hajj will begin from 27 July and the intending pilgrims under both government and private management required to complete the process by 24 September, 2026.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Religious Affairs on Wednesday, the primary registration fee has been fixed at Tk 350,000.

The ministry said those who have already completed pre-registration may also complete final registration by paying the full amount of the announced Hajj package during the registration period.

Others will have to pay the remaining package cost and complete final registration by 10 December.