Bangladesh condemns killing its two nationals in Saudi Arabia
Bangladesh on Monday strongly condemned an aerial attack in Saudi Arabia that killed two of its nationals and injured others, urging all parties to exercise restraint and calling for urgent international efforts to prevent further loss of innocent lives.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a press release said the government is deeply saddened by the deaths of two Bangladeshis and injuries to several others following an aerial attack in Al-Kharj Governorate of Saudi Arabia on Sunday.
The deceased were identified as Bacchu Miah of Katiadi in Kishorganj district and Mosharraf Hossain of Shakhipur in Tangail district.
The injured Bangladeshis are currently receiving treatment at local hospitals, the release said.
Officials of the Bangladesh Embassy in Riyadh have already visited the injured at hospitals and are maintaining close contact with the Saudi authorities regarding the process of bringing back the mortal remains of the deceased.
The government strongly condemned attacks that result in the loss of innocent civilian lives and called upon all parties concerned to exercise maximum restraint.
It also urged the international community to take urgent and effective measures to de-escalate the situation and prevent further casualties in the region.
The government said it accords the highest priority to the safety and welfare of Bangladeshi nationals in the Middle East and is closely monitoring the evolving situation.