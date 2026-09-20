AL leaders directing violence from India, 1 arrested: DB
The Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch (DB) has said it arrested a leader of the Awami League, whose political activities are currently banned in the country, in connection with a crude boms explosion in front of Jatrabari police station in the capital.
According to the DB, central Awami League leaders are directing acts of violence from India through WhatsApp and Viber. They are also providing financial support through hundi, it said.
The DB identified the arrested man as Raihan Uddin, office secretary of Unit 6 of Ward 32 of the Awami League in the capital. Three others were also arrested. They are Russel Khan, Alauddin and Abdullah. Four crude bombs were seized from them. A motorcycle allegedly used to carry out the crude bombs explosions was also seized.
The DB disclosed the information at a press conference held at the DMP Media Centre in the capital today, Sunday. Molla Md Shaheen, deputy commissioner of the DB’s Wari Division, said details would be provided after the suspects were interrogated on remand.
According to the DB, leaders of the Awami League, whose activities are currently banned, have been attempting to carry out acts of sabotage in various parts of the capital, angered by death sentences handed down by the tribunal against some of the party’s leaders.
As part of these efforts, crude bombs are being detonated at various locations in an attempt to create panic among the public, the DB said.
The DB also said that those involved in setting buses on fire and detonating crude bombs in different parts of the capital last night, Saturday, would be arrested swiftly.
From yesterday afternoon until late at night, 13 crude bombs explosions were reported at least nine locations across the capital. Miscreants also set fire to an empty bus in front of Kafrul police station. An auto-rickshaw driver was injured in an explosion in the Jatrabari intersection area.