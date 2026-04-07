It seems BNP is walking the old path: Badiul Alam Majumdar
Badiul Alam Majumdar, Secretary of Citizens for Good Governance (SHUJAN), has commented that the same outcome will recur if the process and institutions that turned Sheikh Hasina into a “monster” continue to persist.
“If you walk the old path, you cannot reach a new destination—this is clear… it seems as though BNP is walking the same old path,” Badiul Alam said.
He made these remarks this Tuesday morning at a roundtable titled “Why is the implementation of the July National Charter essential?” held at the CIRDAP auditorium in the capital. Political analysts, university teachers, and representatives of civil society organisations took part in the meeting organised by SHUJAN.
At the meeting, Badiul Alam Majumdar said, “Implementing the July National Charter is essential, because we do not want to walk the old path. We do not want to see an authoritarian system again.”
He also commented that BNP is not implementing the July National Charter. This member of the National Consensus Commission, formed by the former interim government, said, “They (BNP members of parliament) have not taken oath as members of the Constitution Reform Council. They are procrastinating over many ordinances and are repealing several important ones. Is the reason whether they expect to secure a two-thirds majority in the national election—that question also arises.”
Badiul Alam Majumdar said, “After securing a two-thirds majority in the election, they (BNP) have lost their heads. History shows that whoever has come to power with a two-thirds majority or more has not brought welfare for themselves, nor for the people.”
He further said that implementing the July National Charter is essential because it reflects the will of the people and is final. There is no room for any ‘ifs’ or ‘buts’ in this regard.
Former justice MA Matin chaired the meeting. Among others who spoke were former state minister for foreign affairs Abul Hasan Chowdhury, Professor Asif Mohammad Shahan of the Development Studies at the University of Dhaka, Professor Sajjad Siddiqui of the Peace and Conflict Studies, and Fahim Mashroor, co-convener of the Citizens’ Coalition.