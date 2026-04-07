It seems BNP is walking the old path: Badiul Alam Majumdar

Badiul Alam Majumdar, Secretary of Citizens for Good Governance (SHUJAN), has commented that the same outcome will recur if the process and institutions that turned Sheikh Hasina into a “monster” continue to persist.

“If you walk the old path, you cannot reach a new destination—this is clear… it seems as though BNP is walking the same old path,” Badiul Alam said.

He made these remarks this Tuesday morning at a roundtable titled “Why is the implementation of the July National Charter essential?” held at the CIRDAP auditorium in the capital. Political analysts, university teachers, and representatives of civil society organisations took part in the meeting organised by SHUJAN.

At the meeting, Badiul Alam Majumdar said, “Implementing the July National Charter is essential, because we do not want to walk the old path. We do not want to see an authoritarian system again.”