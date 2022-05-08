Woman, 2 daughters killed in Manikganj, husband held

A 35-year-old woman and her two daughters were hacked to death allegedly by her husband at Angarpara village in Ghior upazila of Manikganj district early Sunday, UNB reports.

The deceased were identified as Lovely Akter, wife of Asadur Rahman Rubel, and their daughters Chhowa Akter, 16, a SSC examinee of Baniajuri Government School and College and Kotha Akter, 12, a class V student of a local primary school.