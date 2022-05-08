Bangladesh

Woman, 2 daughters killed in Manikganj, husband held

Prothom Alo English Desk

A 35-year-old woman and her two daughters were hacked to death allegedly by her husband at Angarpara village in Ghior upazila of Manikganj district early Sunday, UNB reports.

The deceased were identified as Lovely Akter, wife of Asadur Rahman Rubel, and their daughters Chhowa Akter, 16, a SSC examinee of Baniajuri Government School and College and Kotha Akter, 12, a class V student of a local primary school.

Riaz Uddin Ahmed Biplab, officer-in-charge of Ghior Police Station, said Rubel along with his family used to live at his father-in-law’s house.

Recently he borrowed a large amount of money and the couple used to lock into altercation over the matter.

Local people spotted the bodies of the trio at the house in the morning and informed police.

It is suspected that Rubel attacked his wife and two daughters with a sharp weapon at one stage of heated argument on Saturday night, leaving them dead.

Later, local people found Rubel lying on Dhaka-Aricha highway at Pachuria in a bid to commit suicide and handed him over to police.

