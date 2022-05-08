Woman, 2 daughters killed in Manikganj, husband held

Riaz Uddin Ahmed Biplab, officer-in-charge of Ghior Police Station, said Rubel along with his family used to live at his father-in-law’s house.
Recently he borrowed a large amount of money and the couple used to lock into altercation over the matter.
Local people spotted the bodies of the trio at the house in the morning and informed police.
It is suspected that Rubel attacked his wife and two daughters with a sharp weapon at one stage of heated argument on Saturday night, leaving them dead.
Later, local people found Rubel lying on Dhaka-Aricha highway at Pachuria in a bid to commit suicide and handed him over to police.