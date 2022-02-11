Woman alleges police threatened to rape her and tortured husband at police station

A woman has brought about allegations that Rajbari police threatened to rape her inside the police station.

The woman made a formal complaint to IGP’s complaint cell of police headquarters where she alleged that Rajbari Sadar police tortured her husband during detention and threatened to rape her.

The complainant, Tapashi Rabeya, is a student of a private university in Dhaka. She is from Banibaha union of Rajbari sadar.

Tapashi’s husband Mehedi Hasan is from Jashore and a student of the same university.

Tapashi said she do not have any objection to revealing her name and pictures to the media for the sake of justice.

The incident unfolded centering a murder. Abdul Latif Mia, 57, was president of Banibaha union Awami League and former chairman of the union. Latif, an aspirant for party nomination in this year’s union parishad election too, was murdered on 11 November.

Tapashi was the neighbour of murdered Latif. Her husband Mehedi was assisting in Latif’s election campaign.