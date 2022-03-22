Woman run over by train in Kushtia

<p>A woman died after being run over by a train in Kumarkhali upazila of Kushtia on Tuesday morning, police said, UNB reports.</p><p>The body was recovered from below the bridge on the Garai river around 8:00am and sent for an autopsy, said Monjer Ali, officer-in-charge of Poradah railway police station.</p>.<p>The woman was hit by the Goalanda-bound Nakshi Kantha express coming from Khulna, the OC said.</p><p>“Her identity could not be known yet and it seems she was not mentally stable,” Monjer added.</p>