Women voters on the wane in Bangladesh

The number of female voters is on a steady decline although the male-female ratio in Bangladesh is almost equal.

Prior to the 2008 national parliamentary election, female voters in the country outnumbered male voters.

But now the number of women voters is less than men voters, with 51 per cent of the voters being male and 49 per cent female.

According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), there are 200,000 less women than men in the country. But on the voters' list, there are 2,092,000 more men than women.

The election commission (EC) sources said that in most districts of the country, there are more male voters than female. This gap is more noticeable in 15 districts. In six districts, the number of women voters is somewhat higher than men voters.