Women’s movement leader Ayesha Khanam passes away

President of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad Ayesha Khanam passed away early Saturday morning. General secretary of Mahila Parishad Maleka Banu issued a statement on Saturday, announcing the death of the veteran leader of the country’s women’s movement.

She was 74.

Ayesha Khanam had been suffering from various diseases including cancer.

The body of Ayesha Khanam was brought to the Bangladesh Mahila Parishad central office in Segun Bagicha of the capital city in the around 8:30am.

Her body will then be taken to her village in Netrakona where she will be buried.