Holy Ashura tomorrow
The holy Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hossain Ibn Ali (RA), the grandson of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), will be observed across the country tomorrow, Sunday with due respect and religious solemnity.
Sunday marks the 10th day of the month of Muharram in Hijri calendar-1447. This day is well-known as the "Holy Ashura".
It is regarded as the day of Karbala, a 'mourning and heartbreaking event', which has special religious significance for the Muslim community across the globe.
Muslims across the world recall the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hossain (RA) along with his family members and 72 followers, who embraced martyrdom in 680 AD in the desert of Karbala on the banks of the Euphrates River in Iraq while fighting for truth and justice against the Yazid forces.
Their self-sacrifice at Karbala Maidan to uphold the great ideals of Islam, the religion of peace and harmony, is a shining example in the history of humanity.
On the eve of the holy Ashura, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus issued a message, paying deep respect to Hazrat Imam Hossain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala today.
The CA, in his message, termed the holy Ashura as a very mournful, significant and glorious day.
Noting that the Holy Ashura is a significant and mournful day for the entire Muslim Ummah, he said, "On this mournful day of the holy Ashura, I pay my deepest respects to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the beloved grandson of the greatest Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), and to all those who were tragically martyred in the desert of Karbala."
The Chief Adviser said Islam is a religion of truth, justice and peace. While upholding this great ideal of Islam, Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), his family members and close companions were martyred in the desert of Karbala on 10th Muharram by the soldiers of the traitor Yazid, he added.
Professor Muhammad Yunus said this sacrifice of the brave soldiers of Islam, standing against the injustice of the tyrant, will remain forever in the history of the world. It will give strength and courage to mankind to establish truth and justice against oppression and injustice, he added.
He said many significant events, including the creation of the entire world, took place on this day. It is narrated in the Hadith that the Prophet (peace be upon him) gave special importance to observing two fasts on the occasion of the holy Ashura, he said.
"Let us all grasp the significance of this glorious day and do more good deeds to gain closeness to Almighty Allah. Along with establishing equality, justice and peace in the society, on this holy day of Ashura, I wish for the unity, solidarity and continuous progress of the Muslim Ummah," said Professor Muhammad Yunus. The day is a public holiday.
Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television and private TV channels will air special programmes while newspapers and online news portals publish supplements highlighting the significance of the day.
On the occasion, special prayers and discussions highlighting the significance of Holy Ashura' will be held at mosques and other places concerned, including the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque and the Islamic Foundation (IF) in the country.