Workshop on Lifecycle Based Social Protection Systems in Bangladesh

Md. Rahat Anwar, Additional Secretary, Coordination Wing, Cabinet Division, Md Shamsul Arefin, Secretary, Coordination and Reforms, Cabinet Division and Khandker Anwarul Islam, Cabinet Secretary, Cabinet Division participated in the event respectively as special guests and chief guest.

The technical session, led by Kavim V Bhatnagar, TA SSSR, reviewed the NSSS focus to consolidate social security programmes within a lifecycle framework. In a typical life cycle, ranging from early pregnancy (i.e. birth) to old age, individuals face different risks and vulnerabilities at different stages. This addressed the need for policies to support individuals at each stage of their life and for social protection strategies to mitigate risks at each stage. It also highlighted the needs for the GoB to address the most important gaps in lifecycle coverage, for the early childhood and the working-age populations.

Moreover, the technical presentation explored the possibilities of providing social insurance (unemployment, injury, sickness and maternity) and contributory pension, as envisaged under the National Social Insurance Scheme (NSIS), embedded in the NSSS. With rapidly ageing population of the elderly, the NSSS acknowledges the need to develop a comprehensive pension system that provides a state-guaranteed minimum income for senior citizens belonging to the poor and vulnerable group, while building a contributory pension system for those working age families who want to provide for themselves a higher level of pension income in old age.