World Water Day: Groundwater not being protected

The Water Development Board (WDB) monitors the rise and depletion of the ground water level through 1,272 tube wells, set all over the country. According to WDB, water used to be extracted in Dhaka with 130 tube wells only in the 1990s. Then water could be found at the depth of 22.5 metres. The number of tube wells soared to 423 in 2005 and water level receded to 54 metres depth. In 2020, tube wells have crossed the bar of 800 in number while water level lowered further to 74 metres.

The use of water in irrigation is increasing with time. Based on Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC), there are 5.5 million (55 lakh) hectares of land under the coverage of irrigation facility. Groundwater is the source of almost 75 per cent of the water used in irrigation during dry Boro season.

It is seen that, the number of tube wells set up for irrigation was 133 thousands and 800 (1 lakh 33 thousand and 800) in 1985. That number went up to 1.6 million (16 lakh) in the year 2019. The ground water level in the Barind tract is depleting by a foot every year. Whereas, the average rate of depletion was only half a foot just a decade ago.